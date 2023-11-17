PS5 PlayStation Portal unboxing and performance tested

Gaming enthusiasts, get ready to experience a new dimension of play with the PS5 PlayStation Portal, the latest innovation in handheld gaming. This cutting-edge device combines the formidable power of the PlayStation 5 console with the portability of handheld gaming, transforming the way you interact with your favorite games and is priced at $199 or £199 depending on your location.

The heart of the PlayStation Portal’s allure lies in its novel combination of a DualSense 5 controller and an 8-inch LCD screen, which together allow you to stream PS5 games directly via your home Wi-Fi network. This integration not only offers unmatched convenience but also ensures that your gaming experiences are as vivid and immersive as possible, thanks to the 1080p resolution screen and DualSense features like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

As you delve into the specifics, the PlayStation Portal stands out with its unique features. The device is a true handheld games console, designed specifically for streaming PlayStation 5 games. The 8-inch screen brings your games to life with stunning 1080p resolution, and the integration of the DualSense 5 controller provides a familiar and comfortable gaming experience, enhanced by innovative haptic feedback. The addition of a touchscreen introduces a new layer of interactivity, while stereo speakers, a 3.5 mm audio jack, and a built-in microphone ensure a comprehensive audio experience. Although the battery life is around 4 hours at full brightness, it should suffice for most gaming sessions.

PlayStation Portal unboxing

Ease of use is a key factor in the PlayStation Portal’s design. Its user-friendly interface ensures a hassle-free setup, allowing you to quickly immerse yourself in your gaming world. The Android-based system of the Portal hints at the potential for various customizations and enhancements, suggesting that its functionality could extend beyond streaming PS5 games in the future.

When compared to other devices like the Steam Deck, the PlayStation Portal holds its ground with its focus on PS5 gaming. While it may lack certain features such as a DualSense 5 touchpad, it compensates with its responsive touchscreen and familiar button layout. However, it’s important to keep in mind the device’s input latency and battery life, particularly if you tend to have extended gaming sessions.

One area ripe for development in the PlayStation Portal is its cloud gaming capability. Currently, the device relies on a PS5 to access PlayStation Plus cloud gaming. Independent access to this service would greatly enhance its appeal, offering more versatility for gamers who enjoy exploring different platforms.

The PlayStation Portal represents a significant step forward in handheld gaming, offering a unique blend of console-grade performance and handheld flexibility. As you explore and share your experiences with this device, you become an integral part of the gaming community’s journey towards innovative and immersive gaming experiences. The PlayStation Portal not only enhances your PlayStation experience but also invites you to be part of the exciting evolution of gaming technology. For more information jump over to the official Sony online store and PlayStation website.



