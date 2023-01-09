Razer Edge $399 handheld console launches Jan 26th 2023

If you have been patiently waiting for Razer to make available its new handheld games console. You will be pleased to know that it will be officially launching later this month and available to purchase from January 26, 2023 onwards priced from $399. Powered by an Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 processor supported by 8GB LPDDR5 RAM the handheld is fitted with a 6.8 inch AMOLED display offering users a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz.

The handheld games console is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery as well as connectivity via Bluetooth 5.2 and WiFi 6E with the 5G version featuring a mmWave and sub-6GHz, 4G LTE Cat 22. Ports on the console take the form of a USB Type-C, together with a microSD card reader enabling you to expand your storage by up to 2TB when needed.

Razer Edge handheld game console

The Razer Edge also features a 5 megapixel front facing camera offering a resolution of 1080p and 60 frames per second. The console runs the Android 12 operating system and features removable controllers allowing you to use the main screen as a touch tablet.

“The Razer Edge is custom-built to be the ultimate Android gaming handheld. The exclusive Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 delivers unrivaled performance, the 144Hz AMOLED display offers incredible clarity at high speeds, and Kishi V2 Pro is a console-quality controller for compatible Android and Xbox games.”

Source : Razer





