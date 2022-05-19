Prime Video has invested £1 billion in new content

Amazon has revealed that its Prime Video has invested more than £1 billion in UK content since 2018, this includes TV shows, movies, live sports and more.

Amazon is launching a range of new original shows in the UK, you can see more information below on what they have planned.

“It was important to bring people together at Prime Video Presents to not only showcase our brilliant upcoming shows and movies, but to demonstrate how committed we are to the UK in the long term,” explained Chris Bird, MD Prime Video UK. “We’ve spent a long time building a service that offers customers a variety of ways to access the TV shows and movies they love–either included as part of their subscription, as an add-on channel or being able to rent or buy at a low price. We have invested more than £1 billion on TV series, movies, and live sport since 2018. But it’s just as important that we’re investing in the UK’s world-leading production and creative industries, with a growing number of UK Originals; through a £10 million commitment to training and skills schemes; and by taking a long-term lease at Shepperton Studios.”

Prime Video also announced the creation of a new fund designed to support British women’s tennis. Prime Video will work with the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) to help girls and young women overcome barriers to play, with a focus on three key areas: coaching, equipment, and environment. The fund was generated from the broadcast share of last year’s US Open final. Further details will follow later in 2022.

You can find out more details about the new content headed to the UK for Prime Video at the link below.

Source Amazon

Image Credit Marques Thomas

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals