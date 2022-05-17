Amazon Freevee coming to Apple TV

The advertising supported streaming service formerly known as IMDb TV and now taking the form of Amazon Freevee will soon be available on Apple TV devices worldwide. Amazon has revealed their new advertising products across Amazon Freevee, Prime Video and Twitch at the NewFronts 2022 conference this month.

“At Amazon, we’re constantly inventing on behalf of customers and pushing ourselves to find new ways to exceed their expectations,” said Colleen Aubrey, SVP of ad products and tech, Amazon Ads. “At NewFronts, we’re thrilled to show how we’ve applied this passion for delighting customers to create compelling content and experiences across Amazon Freevee, Prime Video, Twitch and Amazon Music that also help brands connect with these audiences.”

Amazon Freevee on Apple TV

“The free streaming service green-lit a new cooking competition series called America’s Test Kitchen: The Next Generation, the coming-of-age drama Beyond Black Beauty, the family competition series Play-Doh Squished and the music documentary Post Malone: Runaway. Freevee also picked up a second season of Bosch: Legacy and a third and fourth season of UNINTERRUPTED’s Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers.”

“Additionally, Amazon Freevee has secured a short-term film licensing agreement with Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution for a limited selection of titles such as Deadpool, Deadpool 2, Logan, Hidden Figures, Murder on the Orient Express and The Post. Freevee also announced that it has increased its free ad-supported TV offering to more than 75 channels, including exclusive linear channels for the hit Canadian sitcom Kim’s Convenience, as well as the original The Kids in the Hall comedy series.”

Source : Amazon

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals