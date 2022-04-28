The Essex Serpent premiers on Apple TV May 13th

Apple has released a new trailer for the upcoming TV drama series The Essex Serpent starring Claire Danes, Tom Hiddleston, Frank Dillane and Clémence Poésy. Set in Victorian England the drama follows Cora Seaborne (Danes) who moves to Essex to investigate reports of a mythical serpent. Watch the latest trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the characters, setting and storyline.

“London widow Cora Seaborne (Claire Danes) who moves to Essex to investigate reports of a mythical serpent. She forms a surprising bond of science and skepticism with the local pastor (Tom Hiddleston), but when tragedy strikes, locals accuse her of attracting the creature.”

Essex Serpent TV Series

The TV drama series is an adaptation of the 2016 novel by British author Sarah Perry of the same name. Anna Symon is the lead writer on the adaptation. Barnard and Symon are producing with Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Patrick Walters, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman and Andrea Cornwell via See-Saw Films for Apple

Source : Apple TV

