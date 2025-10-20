PocketPD : A Pocket Bench Power Supply for All Your Electronics Projects

What if the power of a full-fledged bench power supply could fit in the palm of your hand? Imagine troubleshooting a circuit in the field or fine-tuning a DIY project at home, all without lugging around bulky equipment. Enter the PocketPD, a innovative tool that combines precision, portability, and versatility in a package small enough to slip into your pocket. Designed with modern electronics enthusiasts, professionals, and students in mind, this compact powerhouse uses innovative USB Power Delivery 3.0 technology to deliver precise, programmable power on the go. Whether you’re in a lab or out in the wild, the PocketPD redefines what’s possible for portable power solutions.

In this piece, we’ll explore how the PocketPD’s adjustable output, real-time monitoring, and open source customization make it a fantastic option for anyone working with electronics. From its intuitive controls to its seamless compatibility with USB Type-C chargers and power banks, the PocketPD is packed with features that cater to both seasoned professionals and curious hobbyists. But what truly sets it apart is its ability to adapt, whether you’re powering sensitive components, testing devices, or modifying its open source firmware for specialized tasks. Let’s take a closer look at how this tiny tool is reshaping the way we think about portable power.

Portable USB-C Bench Power Supply

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The PocketPD is a compact, portable USB Type-C powered bench power supply, offering precision and versatility for electronics enthusiasts, professionals, and students.

It supports adjustable voltage (3.3V to 21V) and current (1A to 5A) outputs with fine increments, along with built-in safety features for reliable operation.

Advanced technologies like Programmable Power Supply (PPS) mode, real-time monitoring via an OLED display, and microcontroller-based power management ensure efficiency and precision.

Designed for wide compatibility, it works seamlessly with USB Type-C chargers, power banks, and car chargers, featuring intuitive controls and passive cooling for user convenience.

Its open source firmware and hardware allow for extensive customization, including 3D-printed housing options and tailored functionality for diverse applications.

Key Features and Specifications

The PocketPD is engineered to deliver robust functionality in a compact form factor, offering a range of features that set it apart from traditional bench power supplies:

Compact Design : With dimensions of 86 x 55 x 21 mm and a weight of just 63 g, the PocketPD is highly portable, making it easy to carry in your pocket or toolkit.

: With dimensions of 86 x 55 x 21 mm and a weight of just 63 g, the PocketPD is highly portable, making it easy to carry in your pocket or toolkit. Adjustable Output : Provides a voltage range from 3.3V to 21V in 20mV increments and a current range from 1A to 5A in 50mA increments, allowing precise control for diverse applications.

: Provides a voltage range from 3.3V to 21V in 20mV increments and a current range from 1A to 5A in 50mA increments, allowing precise control for diverse applications. Safety Features: Includes built-in protections against short circuits, reverse current, and fly-back diode issues, making sure reliable and safe operation even in demanding conditions.

These features make the PocketPD suitable for powering sensitive electronics, testing components, and performing precise adjustments, whether in a lab, at home, or in the field.

Advanced Technology for Modern Applications

The PocketPD integrates innovative technology to meet the evolving demands of modern electronics work, making sure both efficiency and reliability:

Programmable Power Supply (PPS) Mode : Uses USB Power Delivery 3.0 to enable dynamic voltage and current adjustments, making sure optimal performance for a wide range of devices.

: Uses USB Power Delivery 3.0 to enable dynamic voltage and current adjustments, making sure optimal performance for a wide range of devices. Microcontroller and Power Management : Powered by a Raspberry Pi RP2040 microcontroller for efficient control and an AP33772 USB PD sink controller for effective power delivery.

: Powered by a Raspberry Pi RP2040 microcontroller for efficient control and an AP33772 USB PD sink controller for effective power delivery. Real-Time Monitoring: Features a 0.96-inch OLED display that provides live updates on voltage, current, and power consumption, allowing for precise adjustments and monitoring during use.

These advanced technologies ensure that the PocketPD delivers consistent and reliable power, making it a dependable tool for professionals and hobbyists alike.

PocketPD – A Bench Power Supply That Tits in Your Pocket

Uncover more insights about usb power delivery 3.0 in previous articles we have written.

Seamless Compatibility and User-Friendly Design

The PocketPD is designed to integrate seamlessly into your workflow, offering a combination of wide compatibility and intuitive controls:

Wide Compatibility : Works with USB Type-C chargers, power banks, and car chargers that support Power Delivery. The output is automatically limited by the lowest-rated component in the power chain, making sure safe operation.

: Works with USB Type-C chargers, power banks, and car chargers that support Power Delivery. The output is automatically limited by the lowest-rated component in the power chain, making sure safe operation. Intuitive Controls : Equipped with physical buttons and an encoder for easy adjustments. A built-in magnet allows for convenient mounting on metal surfaces, enhancing usability in various environments.

: Equipped with physical buttons and an encoder for easy adjustments. A built-in magnet allows for convenient mounting on metal surfaces, enhancing usability in various environments. Passive Cooling: Designed for efficient heat dissipation without the need for active cooling mechanisms, making sure quiet and reliable operation.

These user-friendly features make the PocketPD adaptable to a variety of power sources and environments, enhancing its practicality for both professional and personal use.

Open source Customization

One of the standout aspects of the PocketPD is its open source nature, which allows users to customize both its software and hardware to suit their specific needs:

Firmware : The open source firmware, licensed under the MIT license, enables users to modify and enhance the software for tailored functionality.

: The open source firmware, licensed under the MIT license, enables users to modify and enhance the software for tailored functionality. Hardware Design : Hardware design files are released under a CC4.0-BY-SA license, providing the flexibility to customize the physical design of the device.

: Hardware design files are released under a CC4.0-BY-SA license, providing the flexibility to customize the physical design of the device. Customizable Housing: Comes with a 3D-printed housing available in two versions, offering connector options such as banana jacks, screw terminals, Anderson Powerpole, or XT60 connectors to suit different applications.

This level of customization makes the PocketPD a highly adaptable tool, empowering users to modify it for specialized tasks and unique projects.

Applications and Use Cases

The versatility of the PocketPD makes it suitable for a wide range of users and scenarios, offering practical solutions for various applications:

Professionals : Ideal for powering and testing electronic devices with precision and reliability, whether in a lab or on-site.

: Ideal for powering and testing electronic devices with precision and reliability, whether in a lab or on-site. Hobbyists : Perfect for DIY electronics projects, providing flexibility and ease of use for creative endeavors.

: Perfect for DIY electronics projects, providing flexibility and ease of use for creative endeavors. Students : A valuable tool for learning about power systems and electronics, offering hands-on experience in an educational setting.

: A valuable tool for learning about power systems and electronics, offering hands-on experience in an educational setting. Field Troubleshooting: Its portability and compatibility make it an excellent choice for on-the-go repairs and remote projects, making sure reliable power wherever it’s needed.

Whether you’re working on a complex experiment, troubleshooting a device in the field, or exploring electronics as a hobby, the PocketPD provides the functionality and reliability required to accomplish your goals.

Media Credit: Crowd Supply



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals