Powerful HyperJuice USB-C portable battery pack and GaN charger

Engineers at HyperJuice have created a new 245W USB-C battery pack and GaN charger capable of charging a wide variety of devices in record time. The HyperJuice portable power line is now available via Indiegogo and has already raised over $600,000 with still 26 days remaining. The portable GaN charger features a USB-C battery pack offering 27,000mAh or 100Wh of charger and 4 x USB-C ports for simultaneous charging.

USB-C battery pack and GaN charger

Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $239 or £174 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 52% off the recommended retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“The world’s first and smallest HyperJuice 245W GaN Charger is designed for the “work from home” (WFH) professional or enterprise looking to maximize power connectivity when outlet space may be sparse. With four 100W (max) USB-C Power Delivery ports powered by industry-leading GaN technology, users will be able to power four mid-size 60W laptops (like the 13” MacBook Pro/Air) or quick charge two large 100W laptops (16” MacBook Pro), tablet (iPad Pro) and smartphone (iPhone 13) all at the same time from a pocket-size charger.”

If the HyperJuice campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2021. To learn more about the HyperJuice 245W USB-C battery pack and GaN charger project checkout the promotional video below.

Power Input: AC 100-240V 47/63Hz ≤4A

AC 100-240V 47/63Hz ≤4A Max Total Power Output: 245W

245W Power Efficiency: 91%

91% Ports: 4 x USB-C

4 x USB-C USB-C1/C2/C3/C4: Max 100W, PD3.0 5V~3.0A, 9V~3.0A, 12V~3.0A, 15V~3.0A, 20V~5A PPS:3.3V-11V/3A; 5V-21V/5A

Max 100W, PD3.0 Protocol: PD2.0/3.0, QC2.0/3.0/4.0+, PPS, Apple 2.4A, BC1.2, AFC, SCP, FCP

PD2.0/3.0, QC2.0/3.0/4.0+, PPS, Apple 2.4A, BC1.2, AFC, SCP, FCP GaN IC: INN650D01

INN650D01 Protection: Over-current, Over-voltage, Over-temperature, Short-circuit Protection

Over-current, Over-voltage, Over-temperature, Short-circuit Protection Certifications: UL60950/62368, EN60950/62368, GB17626.2-1998/17626.4-1998/17626.5-1998, IEC61000-4-2/61000-4-4/61000-4-5

UL60950/62368, EN60950/62368, GB17626.2-1998/17626.4-1998/17626.5-1998, IEC61000-4-2/61000-4-4/61000-4-5 Product Dimensions: 105 x 100 x 32 mm / 4.13” x 3.93” x 1.25”

105 x 100 x 32 mm / 4.13” x 3.93” x 1.25” Product Weight: 582g

582g Enclosure: Aluminum & ABS

Aluminum & ABS Includes in Packaging: 6ft AC Power Cord

“The world’s first HyperJuice 245W USB-C Battery Pack takes the same 245W of USB-C power on the road for the traveling professional or road warrior. It boasts a whopping 100Wh/27000mAh airline-safe battery capacity, two 100W (max) and two 65W (max) USB-C Power Delivery ports, giving you the ability to charge four USB-C devices like laptops, tablets, DSLR cameras, smartphones, drones, gaming consoles all at the same time.”

“It features an illuminated OLED screen to inform users about the remaining battery capacity and charging power of each port and comes with a 100W input so that you can quickly recharge the battery in 1 hour using the HyperJuice 245W GaN Charger or any 100W USB-C charger.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the 245W USB-C battery pack and GaN charger, jump over to the official HyperJuice crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

