NACON Revolution 5 Pro wired wireless PlayStation controller

NACON video game publisher and designer of gaming accessories, has recently announced the release of its new PlayStation controller, the Revolution 5 Pro. This announcement marks a significant milestone in NACON’s history, which is already decorated with success in the gaming accessories industry. Since 2016, over 6 million NACON PS4 controllers have been sold, including 1.6 million of its NACON Pro line. The Revolution 5 Pro is the result of years of development and is designed to give gamers an advantage, further solidifying NACON’s position in the market.

The Revolution 5 Pro controller is designed for comfort and precision, ensuring that gamers can enjoy extended gaming sessions without discomfort. One of the key technological advancements in the controller is the incorporation of Hall Effect technology. This technology allows for greater precision and durability of the joysticks and triggers, enhancing the overall gaming experience.

In addition to its technological advancements, the Revolution 5 Pro controller also demonstrates NACON’s commitment to environmental responsibility. The controller is designed with the ability to repair and replace key components, reducing the need for complete replacement and thus minimizing waste. This feature not only benefits the environment but also provides cost-saving benefits for the users.

NACON Revolution 5 Pro PlayStation controller

The customization options of the Revolution 5 Pro controller are extensive, with 4 profiles saved per platform, 3 sets of weights, 3 stick sizes, 3 sets of stick heads, 1 external microphone jack, and 60 customization options. This level of customization allows gamers to tailor the controller to their specific needs and preferences, enhancing their gaming experience.

The Revolution 5 Pro controller offers extensive compatibility and customization options. It is compatible with PS5, PS4, and PC, and can be used wired or wireless, providing flexibility for gamers. The controller can be used for over 10 hours before recharging and connects to wireless headsets via Bluetooth and wired ones via the included 3.5 mm jack.

One of the standout features of the Revolution 5 Pro controller is the D-pad, which was developed in partnership with professional player Mister Crimson. This collaboration has resulted in a D-pad that offers exceptional control and precision, providing gamers with an edge in competitive gaming.

Customization of the Revolution 5 Pro controller can be done via a dedicated PC/Mac application, with Android and iOS applications available from 2024. This feature provides gamers with the convenience of customizing their controller from their preferred device.

The Revolution 5 Pro controller is a significant addition to NACON’s line of gaming accessories. With its technological advancements, environmental responsibility, and extensive compatibility and customization options, it is set to provide gamers with an enhanced gaming experience. As NACON continues to innovate and develop new products, the gaming community can look forward to more exciting releases in the future.



