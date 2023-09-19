What’s new in iOS 17 (Video)

Apple has now released its iOS 17 software update, they also released iPadOS 17 for the iPad, tvOS 17 for the Apple TV, HomePodOS 17 for the Apple HomePod, and watchOS 10 for the Apple Watch.

The new iOS 17 software update brings a wide range of new features to the iPhone, this includes updates fo existing apps, design changes, and more. The video below from Brandon Butch gives us a look at what is new in the latest iOS software update, let’s find out more details.

As we can see from the video there is a wide range of new features included in the new iOS 17 software update, this includes a new Live Voicemail feature that transcribes voicemails in real-time. You can then decide whether or not you want to answer the call.

There is also a new StanBy mode to use your iPhone when it is docked in landscape mode, plus a new range of Active Widgets and much more, as we can see from the video there are lots of new features in this update.

You can install this update on your iPhone by going to Settings > General > Software update and selecting Download and Install, make sure you backup your iPhone before you install the latest version of iOS.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals