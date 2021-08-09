PlayStation 5 SSD vs PS5 internal drive performance tested

Last week Sony rolled out a new firmware update to their PlayStation 5 games console and the team over at Digital Foundry have wasted no time testing the new features. “At last, we can finally break through the 667GB limit of PS5’s stock internal drive – thanks to a new system firmware beta 2.0-04.00.00 that unlocks the console’s M.2 expansion bay. Equipped with a Samsung 980 Pro M.2 SSD, we investigate how such an expansion runs native PS5 apps like Ratchet and Clank – and how it fares across loading and transfer tests too.” Check out the performance analysis below to learn more about what you can expect from a PlayStation 5 M.2 SSD storage upgrade when compared to the original internal PS5 drive shipped as standard.

As well as adding support for M.2 SSD storage Sony has also enabled 3D audio for your TV speakers which can now be enabled in the PlayStation Settings section under Sound, more new features are listed below. For more details on how to install a M.2 SSD storage drive on your PlayStation 5, Sony has created full instructions which are available via the link below.

“– You can now insert an M.2 SSD to your PS5’s expansion slot and use M.2 SSD storage. Just like your PS5’s console storage, you can install PS5 and PS4 games in M2 SSD storage and play them directly from there. (Read more here.)

– You can use PCle 4.0 M.2 SSDS with a capacity of 250 GB minimum and 4 TB maximum.

– To safely insert or remove your M.2 SSD, make sure your PS5 is turned off and that the AC power cord is unplugged.

– To use M.2 SSD storage, insert your M2 SSD in your PS5’s expansion slot while your PS5 is turned off. When you turn on your PS5, you’ll format your M.2 SSD so that it’s ready to use.

– To move a PS5 or PS4 game that’s installed in console storage or USB extended storage to M2 SSD storage, go to your game library, press the options button and then select [Move Games and Apps]. Then select the game you want to move, and then select[Move].

– You can now enjoy 3D audio through your TV speakers.

– To enable 3D audio for your TV speakers, go to [Settings] > [Sound] > [Audio Output], and then turn on [Enable 3D Audio for TV Speakers].

– You can also measure the acoustics of your room using the microphone on your DualSense wireless controller to apply the 3D audio setting that’s optimized for your room.”

