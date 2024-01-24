NAW 3D plastic pellet 3D printer hits Kickstarter

The world of 3D printing is witnessing a significant shift with the introduction of the NAW 3D Pellet Printer, a device that brings the capabilities of industrial-grade pellet material printing right to your desktop. This new printer is capturing the attention of both professionals and hobbyists alike, as it offers a more versatile and efficient way to tackle 3D printing projects.

At the forefront of this shift is the printer’s ability to work with a wide array of pellet materials. Users can select from various industrial-grade plastic granules, which are not only cost-effective but also allow for a perfect match with the specific needs of their projects. The automatic pellet feeding system is a standout feature that facilitates continuous operation, removing the hassle of manual feeding and making the printing process smoother and more efficient.

Introductory early bird pledges are now available for the revolutionary project from roughly $1799 or £1417 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the list price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

The NAW 3D printer is not just about material flexibility; it also excels in handling large-scale projects thanks to its substantial build volume of 300x300x300mm. This sizeable printing area is complemented by the printer’s capability to produce multi-color objects. By mixing color powder with the base material pellets, users can create items that are not only structurally sound but also aesthetically pleasing with vibrant hues.

Plastic pellet 3D printer

Precision is a critical aspect of 3D printing, and the NAW 3D printer meets this need with its dual gantry structure and sturdy frame. The printer’s motion system, which includes a linear slide guide and a D8mm screw-type extruder, works in tandem with a high-power temperature control system that can reach up to 300°C. These features combine to enable the rapid and precise printing of large models, ensuring that every detail is captured accurately.

The adaptability of the NAW 3D printer is another key feature. It offers multi-nozzle printing options that range from 0.2 to 2.0mm, allowing users to adjust the print resolution and speed according to the demands of their projects. This flexibility can lead to a significant increase in printing speed, potentially three to ten times faster than traditional filament-based printers.

If the NAW 3D campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2024. To learn more about the NAW 3D plastic pellet 3D printer project look at the promotional video below.

For those who enjoy do-it-yourself projects, the NAW 3D printer provides a kit that can be used to upgrade existing filament printers. This means that users can retrofit their current setups with the latest technology without having to purchase an entirely new machine. The printer’s 3.5-inch IPS touch screen offers an intuitive interface for managing printing tasks, making the overall user experience more enjoyable and straightforward.

The design of the NAW 3D printer emphasizes ease of use. It includes a consumables box and material storage space, which contribute to a clutter-free and organized printing environment. After printing, the tempered glass platform makes it easy to remove objects without damaging them, ensuring that the final product remains intact and of high quality.

The NAW 3D Pellet Printer is a powerful addition to the small desktop 3D printing market. Its array of features, from the ability to print in multiple colors to its large build volume, make it an impressive tool for anyone interested in exploring the possibilities of 3D printing. Whether you are a professional looking for a reliable printing solution or a hobbyist eager to experiment with different materials and colors, the NAW 3D printer is equipped to bring your creative ideas to life.

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and feature breakdown for the plastic pellet 3D printer, jump over to the official NAW 3D crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in crowdfunding campaigns on sites like Kickstarter and Indiegogo involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money as you might lose it all if the project fails.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals