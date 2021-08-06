Ghost Net sustainable bags made from ocean waste and designed in Japan

As the planet becomes more responsible for the mess we have made of our oceans, new companies are creating a wealth of sustainable products made from ocean waste. One such team of designers based in Japan has created a new sustainable bag made from marine waste and recycled fishing nets. The Ghost Net Burster range of bags are now available on Kickstarter with prices starting under $30.

“It is estimated that more than 100,000 marine mammals are suffocated or injured by discarded fishing nets. What we in the textile business can do to reduce marine debris as much as possible… Collect abandoned fishing nets before they become GHOST NET. Instead of treating them as industrial waste, reuse them as resources. With these ideas in mind, this project was born. And in order to let people around the world know about our activities, we have prepared a wonderful reward and are launching it on Kickstarter with the support of Japanese casual bag manufacture propellerheads.” To learn more about the Ghost Net sustainable bags project watch the promotional video below.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $35 or £26 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Ghost Net campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2021.

“In order to make a fabric we have developed a 100% recycled yarn by combining pellets from fishing nets and pellets from waste yarn generated at the spinning factory. This is how the fishing net recycled nylon “GNB” is made. It’s a soft, strong and supple nylon material and the surface is treated with a water-repellent finish.

After repeated prototyping, we came up with the backpack and mini shoulder bag that we would like to present to you. Thanks to the cooperation of propellerheads, a company specializing in bags, we were able to create simple design, functional, and sophisticated products.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the sustainable bags, jump over to the official Ghost Net crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

