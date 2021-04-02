Formart 2 advanced, desktop vacuum former for designers and makers

Makers or designers looking for a desktop vacuum former that offers a variety of useful features and technology may be interested in the new Formart 2 vacuum former currently available via Kickstarter. Equipped with industrial pumps the Formart 2 vacuum former is capable of handling a wide variety of materials enabling you to quickly make shells, packaging and more.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $1799 or £1291 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Formart 2 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2021. To learn more about the Formart 2 vacuum former project review the promotional video below.

“With traditional molding machines, producing a small number of plastic parts is time-consuming, costly, and takes up a lot of space. Now, with the FORMART 2, your ideas can be brought to life anywhere, anytime, at a fraction of the cost! The dual brushless cooling fans instantly bring down the temperature while a reversing valve transfers the air pressure towards the mold to help being released.The FORMART 2 has a built-in pressure sensor and offers vacuum pressure up to -90 kPa and as low as -10 kPa—and anywhere in between. We’ve also got 3 power presets for beginner molders, or those who just want to set up and go. “

– The Formart 2 packs industrial-grade vacuum forming into a unit suitable for homes, offices, and workshop spaces

– Perfect for everything from creating architectural models, to molds for desserts, to industrial design prototypes

– Largest forming area of any desktop vacuum former on the market

– Fully-featured yet easy to use – suitable for both professionals and beginners alike

“Comes with a QR scanner and preloaded with a complete parameter database. Once the thermoplastic with QR code is loaded in place, it’ll line up with the scanner, and the optimal parameters will be automatically entered into the system. FORMART 2 even includes preset parameters for up to 16 different types of materials (PLA, FPC, TPU, PET, PETG, HIPS, PS, PE, HDPE, ABS, PP, PVC, PMMA, PC, KYDEX and PSU). For the third-party thermoplastics, simply select your plastic-type in the menu and the system will do the rest!”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the vacuum former, jump over to the official Formart 2 crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

