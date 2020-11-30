MicroMolder fully-automatic desktop injection molding machine from $3,599

Small businesses, makers, developers and hobbyists searching for a fully automatic desktop injection moulder, may be interested to know that the MicroMolder has this month launched via Kickstarter and is now available to purchase priced from $3,599. Special early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $3599 or £2705, offering a considerable discount of approximately 11% off the recommended retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the MicroMolder Kickstarter campaign is successful and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2021. To learn more about the MicroMolder project watch the promotional video below.

“MicroMolder is a fully-automatic desktop injection molding machine that can fit in any workshop, garage, lab, classroom or makerspace. MicroMolder can inject almost any type of melted plastics into aluminum, 3D printed SLA or high temperature cast urethane tooling. Through the built-in digital controls operation is safe, quiet, smart and easy to use. MicroMolder is a must have for designers, engineers, entrepreneurs and makers who are ready to move ideas from concept into real production level parts.”

“The ability to use 3D printed tooling produced with Stereolithography or PolyJet technologies has been available for years but many of us don’t have access to the large industrial grade injection molding machines that can utilize these newer tooling material choices. MicroMolder changes this! With MicroMolder, 3D printed tooling (SLA or PolyJet) can be used to produce real production-level parts in real production-level plastics.”

Produce complex tooling solutions to develop next level, low volume production parts. Combining multiple tooling materials with MicroMolder can lead to some very cool part output for such a small and simple-to-use molding machine. For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications, jump over to the official MicroMolder crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

