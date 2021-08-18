OWC Mercury Pro LTO backup, archive and restore storage solution

If you are searching for an easy-to-use drag-and-drop archive, backup solution and storage system you may be interested in the new OWC Mercury Pro LTO system launch this week offering up to 12TB native and up to 30TB capacity. The built-in IBM-LTO-8 drive reads and writes LTO-8, LTO-7 Type M “M-8”, and LTO-7 tapes and supports AES 256-bit encryption for sensitive data and Mercury Pro LTO units ship with a copy of then ArGest Backup Desktop Edition software.

“Monitoring and Evaluation professionals, corporations, government branches, and small businesses face the same challenge: managing an ever-increasing amount of more complex data. Higher resolution, complex audio, and diverse formats are the project norm. Organizational content is projected to grow 50-70% annually as more data is digitalized and licensing regulatory compliance requirements to become more stringent.”

Features of the OWC Mercury Pro LTO backup and storage solution include :

– Store more: up to 6 TB native/15 TB compressed on the LTO-7 drive or 12 TB native/30 TB compressed storage capacity per tape cartridge

– Flexible: The LTO-7 drive will read LTO-7, and read and write LTO-6 and LTO-7 tapes while the LTO-8 Drive reads and writes LTO-8, LTO-M8, and LTO-7 tapes

– Store longer: 30-year or greater tape longevity

– Instant ROI: Lowest cost storage format; as low as $0.02/GB and up to 50x less costly than online storage

– Full LTFS Support: archive files/folders with drag and drop ease

– Compliance ready: supports WORM cartridges required by legal/regulatory record keeping

– Fast tape creation: up to 300 MB/s native/750 MB/s compressed transfer rates

– Configurable drive bay: add an optional 2.5/3.5-inch SSD for up to 16 TB onboard storage capacity

– Expansive: second Thunderbolt 3 port for adding up to five additional Thunderbolt devices or your choice of a USB-C or DisplayPort device

– See more: DisplayPort 1.4 supports up to an 8K display

– Charge while working: 85 W of notebook charging

– Transportable: Compact form factor with built-in handles for moving between set and studio

– Worry-free: up to 3 Year OWC Limited Warranty with lifetime US-based support

Source : OWC

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals