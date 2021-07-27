OWC Envoy Pro SX portable external SSD storage drive

OWC has launched a new portable external SSD drive in the form of the OWC Envoy Pro SX a Thunderbolt SSD offering superfast, super portability in a rugged case that is certified dustproof, drop proof and waterproof. The fanless design dissipates heat from your storage without any noise and thanks to its bus-powered design the SSD is smaller than most compact smartphones. Providing transfer speeds of up to 2,847 MB/s when connected to Thunderbolt and USB 4 equipped Macs and PCs.

Features of the OWC Envoy Pro SX external SSD storage drive include, advanced OWC Aura Pro SSD storage technology with TRIM support works with Thunderbolt, that combine to deliver the fastest and most reliable performance available in a portable drive, says OWC. “For OWC Envoy Pro SX, we wanted to make a drive that’s truly unique,” said Larry O’Connor, CEO and Founder of OWC. “Listening to our customer’s suggestions from the Envoy Pro EX model, we made sure to add a detachable Thunderbolt 4 / USB 4 cable, and while we were at it, we made it a smaller form factor and even more rugged by adding IP67.”

“The grooved fins on the OWC Envoy Pro SX’s matte black aluminum chassis transform it into a highly effective heat sink. Even after a diabolically long file transfer, the stealthy and silent OWC Envoy Pro SX stays reliably fast. The OWC Envoy Pro SX is fully compatible with macOS and Windows built-in encryption, so you can add peace of mind password security to your data whenever you need it. Whatever your data journey, the OWC Envoy Pro SX stands ready to deliver a crushing blow to time-robbing work and play challenges in the blink of an eye.”

The OWC Envoy Pro SX external SSD drive is available to purchase from $199 storage capacities from 240 GB up to 2 TB. Jump over to the official OWC product page by following the link below for full specifications and purchasing options.

Source : OWC

