Clexi external SSD drive with 256-Bit AES hardware encryption

If you are searching for a secure smart external SSD drive to store your important documents you may be interested in the new Cléxi smart drive. Capable of securing your data using : 256-Bit AES hardware encryption, Auto-Lock with proximity awareness and Strong authentication based on public-key cryptography. Not only that but you can easily share your Cléxi easily with the trusted ones via a phone number or email address, enabling access to colleagues friends or family when needed.

Experience the fast and high-speed massive file transferring with the incredible speed of USB 3.1. Store up to 1 TB of data and enjoy the high read and write speeds of 400 MB/s. “No worries if you lost your Cléxi! Your data will always stay safe! You’ll be notified as soon as someone tries to use your drive! “Find My Cléxi” feature will let you know the exact location of your device! “

Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $45 or £33 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 35% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Clexi campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2021. To learn more about the Clexi external SSD project view the promotional video below.

“Cléxi is the world’s 1st smart secure SSD drive. It provides secure and quick access to your data as convenient as unlocking your smartphone. You can share your data in a trusted way with others and remotely manage your drive. Cléxi can store up to 1TB of data, with the high read and write speeds of 400MB/s.”

“One of the most convenient and trusted ways of user-authentication is through smartphones. We have made it all easy for you to open your SSD drive as convenient as unlocking your smartphone. Plug & Play; No additional software is required. “

Source : Kickstarter

