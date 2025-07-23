ONEXSUGAR First Look Review : Dual Screens & Transformable Design

What if your gaming device could transform to fit your every need—whether you’re deep into an intense RPG or multitasking with apps on dual screens? Enter the ONEXSUGAR Sugar One, a handheld that dares to rewrite the rules of portable gaming. With its new transformable design and dual-screen functionality, it’s not just another gadget—it’s a bold statement about where handheld gaming is headed. But does this ambitious device truly deliver on its promises, or is it a case of innovation outpacing practicality? In this analysis, we’ll explore whether the Sugar One is the revolution it claims to be or simply a flashy experiment.

From its OLED dual displays to its customizable hardware and software, the Sugar One is packed with features that aim to cater to gamers, multitaskers, and tech enthusiasts alike. Yet, it’s not without its quirks—like the magnetic D-pad that’s as intriguing as it is polarizing. In this review, we’ll uncover the device’s standout strengths, examine its potential pitfalls, and see how it stacks up against the competition. Whether you’re curious about its Snapdragon G3 Gen 3 performance or wondering if the ergonomic trade-offs are worth it, this deep dive will help you decide if the Sugar One is the handheld of the future—or just a fascinating detour.

Transforming Dual-Screen Handheld

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The ONEXSUGAR Sugar One features a transformable design with dual-screen functionality, allowing users to switch between single and dual-screen modes for gaming and multitasking.

with dual-screen functionality, allowing users to switch between single and dual-screen modes for gaming and multitasking. Equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon G3 Gen 3 processor , 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage, it delivers high performance for demanding games and emulators, supported by a dual-fan cooling system.

, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage, it delivers high performance for demanding games and emulators, supported by a dual-fan cooling system. Customizable features include adjustable RGB lighting , fan speeds, and dual-app functionality, enhancing both gaming and productivity experiences.

, fan speeds, and dual-app functionality, enhancing both gaming and productivity experiences. Ergonomic challenges, such as hard edges and the stability of the magnetic D-pad, may affect comfort and usability during extended gaming sessions.

and the stability of the magnetic D-pad, may affect comfort and usability during extended gaming sessions. Available in white and black, the Sugar One combines innovative design, powerful hardware, and versatile features, but its success hinges on competitive pricing and addressing minor design flaws.

Design Innovation and Key Features

The defining feature of the Sugar One is its transformable design, which allows users to seamlessly switch between a dual-screen mode, reminiscent of the Nintendo DS, and a traditional single-screen setup. This flexibility enhances its appeal for both gaming and multitasking. The device features two OLED displays:

A primary 6.01-inch OLED screen with a resolution of 2160×1080, delivering vibrant and sharp visuals for immersive gameplay.

with a resolution of 2160×1080, delivering vibrant and sharp visuals for immersive gameplay. A secondary 3.92-inch OLED screen with a resolution of 1080×1240, ideal for multitasking or running emulators.

Additional design highlights include a magnetically detachable D-pad, which can be repositioned or replaced based on user preferences, and RGB lighting around the analog sticks and logo, adding a customizable aesthetic touch. The device also features dual front-facing stereo speakers and a physical volume wheel, enhancing the audio experience while maintaining a sleek, functional design.

High-Performance Hardware

The Sugar One is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon G3 Gen 3 processor, an 8-core CPU clocked at 3.3 GHz, paired with the Adreno A32 GPU. This combination ensures smooth performance for demanding games and emulators. Key hardware specifications include:

16GB of RAM , allowing seamless multitasking and efficient app management.

, allowing seamless multitasking and efficient app management. 512GB of internal storage , with a microSD card slot for expandable storage options.

, with a microSD card slot for expandable storage options. A dual-fan cooling system with adjustable settings to maintain optimal performance during intensive gaming sessions.

Connectivity options are robust, featuring Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, and a USB Type-C port with video output support. The 5600mAh battery provides extended playtime, while the device runs on Android 14, making sure compatibility with the latest apps and games.

ONEXSUGAR Sugar One Review by ETA Prime

Gaming Performance and Platform Compatibility

The Sugar One delivers exceptional gaming performance, supporting smooth gameplay at up to 3x resolution for emulation. It is compatible with a wide range of platforms, including Android games and emulators for systems such as the Nintendo 3DS, DS, and PlayStation 2. The dual-screen functionality particularly enhances gameplay for titles designed to use this feature.

Benchmark tests underscore its capabilities:

3DMark Wildlife Extreme score : 5,374.

: 5,374. Geekbench 6 single-core score : 2,264.

: 2,264. Geekbench 6 multi-core score: 7,018.

These results highlight the device’s ability to handle graphically intensive games and multitasking with ease, making it a strong contender in the handheld gaming market.

Customizable Software and User Control

The Sugar Console software provides a range of customization options, allowing users to tailor the device to their preferences. Key features include:

Adjustable RGB lighting , fan speeds, and performance settings for a personalized experience.

, fan speeds, and performance settings for a personalized experience. Screen customization options , such as aspect ratio adjustments, bezel settings, and the ability to swap content between displays.

, such as aspect ratio adjustments, bezel settings, and the ability to swap content between displays. Dual-app functionality, allowing users to run two applications simultaneously on separate screens for improved multitasking.

These features enhance the device’s versatility, making it suitable for both gaming and productivity tasks.

Ergonomics and Usability

The Sugar One prioritizes comfort with tactile buttons and micro switches for the shoulder and trigger buttons, delivering a satisfying gaming experience. However, some ergonomic challenges remain:

The device’s hard edges may cause discomfort during extended use, particularly for users with larger hands.

may cause discomfort during extended use, particularly for users with larger hands. The magnetic D-pad, while innovative, may lack stability during intense gameplay, especially in genres like fighting games.

Addressing these issues could significantly enhance the overall user experience, making the device more comfortable for prolonged use.

Areas for Improvement

While the Sugar One offers a wealth of features, there are opportunities for refinement to better meet user needs:

Improving the stability of the magnetic D-pad for competitive gaming scenarios.

for competitive gaming scenarios. Adding more settings for USB Type-C video output resolution to increase its versatility for external displays.

to increase its versatility for external displays. Exploring ergonomic adjustments to reduce discomfort during extended gaming sessions.

These enhancements could broaden the device’s appeal and solidify its position in the market.

Color Options and Market Potential

The Sugar One is available in two color variants—white and black—to cater to different aesthetic preferences. Its innovative design, powerful hardware, and customizable features make it a compelling option for gamers and tech enthusiasts. However, its ultimate success will depend on competitive pricing and the resolution of minor design challenges.

The ONEXSUGAR Sugar One represents a bold step forward in handheld gaming, offering a glimpse into the future of portable gaming devices. Whether you’re a casual gamer or a dedicated enthusiast, this device has the potential to redefine your gaming experience and set new standards for versatility and performance in the handheld gaming market.

