NuPhy Air60 V2 wireless custom mechanical keyboard presale starts

The new Air60 V2, a portable keyboard by NuPhy, is a wireless mechanical keyboard that has been meticulously designed to cater to the needs of modern users. The Air60 V2 is both lightweight and flexible, updated, with the top frame maintaining a minimalistic look and an additional color choice of Basalt Black. This gives the keyboard a sleek and modern appearance that is sure to appeal to users who value aesthetics as much as functionality. The bottom case has also undergone changes due to an improved laser texturing process, making it more transparent and finely textured. This enhances the overall aesthetics of the device, making it not just a tool, but a stylish accessory.

In terms of connectivity, the Air60 V2 continues NuPhy’s tradition of supporting mobile computing devices. It offers a high-quality Bluetooth/2.4G connection and speed, designed to enhance connectivity and adaptability for mobile devices. This makes the keyboard highly portable and adaptable, capable of being used on top of almost any laptop keyboard, leaving space for features like Touch ID. This flexibility makes the Air60 V2 a versatile tool that can be used in a variety of settings, from the office to the coffee shop.

Nuphy Air60 V2 keyboard

The Air60 V2 also boasts improved stability, thanks to the inclusion of AirFeet. This feature ensures that the keyboard remains stable and secure, even when used on uneven surfaces. This stability, combined with the keyboard’s lightweight design, makes the Air60 V2 an ideal choice for users who are constantly on the move.

One of the standout features of the Air60 V2 is its high wireless performance. The wireless mechanical keyboard carries a chip capable of a 1000Hz polling rate, designed to push the limits of wireless performance. This high polling rate ensures that keyboard can keep up with the demands of modern users, offering a seamless and lag-free experience.

The keyboard’s low latency performance is another key feature. The latency of the Air60 V2 depends on factors such as the MCU’s matrix scan rate, processing and debounce time, and the wireless cache size. The keyboard uses Nordic’s NRF52810 SoC with STM32F072 MCU’s high performance and undergoes rigorous testing to ensure minimized total trip delay. Benchmarks on the new Air60’s latency performance have shown impressive results, dispelling the myth that low profile keyboards are unfit for professional gaming and low latency applications.

The Air60 V2 is a fantastic keyboard that combines style, functionality, and performance. Its lightweight and flexible design, enhanced connectivity, improved stability, high wireless performance, and low latency performance make it a standout choice for users who demand the best from their devices. Whether you’re a professional gamer, a mobile worker, or just someone who appreciates quality, the Air60 V2 is a device that is sure to impress.



