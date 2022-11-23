NuPhy Black Friday Sale 20% Off wireless keyboards

If you would like to upgrade your keyboard you may be interested to know that the team at NuPhy are offering 20% of its range of fantastic compact keyboards. Choose from a range of different switches as well as two tone wrist rests and more. Worldwide shipping is available and stock normally ships within 1 to 3 days after purchase.NuPhy Keybooards Black Friday sal

Black Friday Code: BF20

“To shatter the stereotypes of what is possible with high profile keyboards, NuPhy has taken a radical approach to Halo65’s design language. A band of light, the ‘Halo’, forms the central piece that unites the solid unibody aluminum frame, first seen on a fully assembled keyboard, with the laser-polished ABS base. Enhancing both the grip and the sense of height, the base’s wavy, Ionic column inspired side brings vibrancy to the minimalist, achromatic aluminum frame, available in wear-resistant anodized matte black and elctrophoresis-coated ionic white.”

Halo65 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard

“At NuPhy we are always about minimizing delays. Be it pairing with a new set-up on the road, multitasking between up to 4 different Mac/Windows devices, or heavy-duty editing and gaming which push a connection’s responsiveness to the limit, with its seamless tri-mode connection integration, perfect dual-OS support and 4000mAh built-in battery that can sustain 240 hours of continuous use, Halo65 is always there when you need it, and gets out of the way the moment thoughts start to flow from your fingertips.”

Source : NuPhy





