NuPhy Halo75 wireless mechanical keyboard pre-orders open

If you have been patiently waiting for the pre-orders to open for the new NuPhy Halo75 wireless mechanical keyboard. You will be pleased to know that the latest addition to the ever growing range of compact keyboards is now available to pre-order priced at $129.95. Available in both Matte Black and Ionic White the keyboard comes with a with a wide choice of different switches, as well as a combination, wrist rest, as well as extra key caps included with the keyboard free of charge.

“Designed for pros and heavy hitters, Halo75 packs the firepower that can deliver on your most demanding tasks. From the cap to the coating, from the actuator to the damper, we push the envelope on wireless mechanical keyboard technology, and fine tune every component to create a typing experience that has never been experienced before.”

NuPhy Halo75 keyboard

“To shatter the stereotypes of what is possible with high profile keyboards, NuPhy has taken a radical approach to Halo75’s design language. A band of light, the ‘Halo’, forms the central piece that unites the solid unibody aluminum frame, first seen on a fully assembled keyboard, with the laser-polished ABS base. Enhancing both the grip and the sense of height, the base’s wavy, Ionic column inspired side brings vibrancy to the minimalist, achromatic aluminum frame, available in wear-resistant anodized matte black and elctrophoresis-coated ionic white.”

Source : NuPhy



