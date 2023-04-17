New NuPhy Field75 wireless mechanical gaming keyboard launches

NuPhy has this week announced preorders of open for the companies very first wireless mechanical gaming keyboard in the form of the new Field75. Now available to preorder shipping is expected to take place during the middle of June 2023 and the keyboard is available in four different color schemes depending on your preference and offers four different key switch types in the form of Polaris, Fleeting Gold, Cherry Speed Silver and Cherry Ergo Clear.

The latest keyboard from NuPhy is now available to preorder priced at $159.95 and has been created in conjunction with AKIRA40K from CIY Studio. “Obsessed in each of our own ways about gaming keyboards, NuPhy joined force with AKIRA40K from CIY Studio in our push against the tide of commoditization, and hope to bring the gaming spirit back to the monotonic landscape.”

The extreme Field75 2.4G wireless performance is complemented by full support of Bluetooth 5.0, and up to 4 concurrent device connections with on-the-fly switching, making it a perfect companion for both gaming and efficient working.

“Each Field75 keyboard is hot-swappable, allowing you to easily replace or upgrade your switches without soldering and to enjoy a different typing experience free of restriction.We also offer six bonus mechanical switches in the package. This enables different typing experiences as well as easy replacement of a damaged switch.”

NuPhy Field75 gaming keyboard

“Sometimes the old is the new, especially when it comes to…you know, mechanical keyboards. Designed around a 75% layout with a heavy dose of dieselpunk elements, including a metal handlebar, a metal knob for volume control, and 70’s DIP mode switch, the asymmetrical design oozes with mechanicity, which along with the RGB lights exuded from the three portholes situated at the bottom, transports you to an era when men and women with keyboards were constantly on a mission, probably to where no one has gone before.”

“Designed with high precision and endurance in mind, two new gaming switches, Polaris and Fleeting Gold, have joined the growing lineup of NuPhy switches. The first 1000Hz polling rate NuPhy keyboard is here to deliver the ultimate rate of fire. Powered by the state of the art Nordic NRF52833 chip, Field75 offers both throughput and interference resistance notches above competitors. This powerful transmission capability also doesn’t have to be limited to the keyboard, under the wired mode, Field’s innovative internal ‘Hub’ enables the keyboard to repeat and amplify 2.4G signal destined for a mouse stationed too far away from the computer.”

Source : NuPhy





