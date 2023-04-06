Bone Conduction Bluetooth headset $49

If you would like to upgrade your listening, call or audio experience when carrying out presentations or conference calls, you may be interested in a new Bluetooth headset which features a magnetic microphone and bone conduction technology. Designed by Sam&Johnny the bone conduction Bluetooth headset features Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and weighs just 35 g. Equipped with a rechargeable battery capable of providing up to 10 hours of wireless use the headset is IP56 rated waterproof and features a detachable microphone.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the clever project from roughly $49 or £40 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 51% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“This Open-ear headphones features an environmental noise cancelling technology that can improve your call experience and the ability to focus. It comes with a magnetic detachable and an in-built microphone that you can switch between if you need to make your voice sound clearer. If you normally wear a headset for a longer period of time, this model is designed for a secure and comfortable fit that reduces the strain on your ears.”

Bluetooth headset

“Sam&Johnny features a patented detachable external microphone which enables you to transform the headphones into a business headset within seconds. It can also improve the quality of the sound during your call so the other party can hear you better. Ideal for drivers, customer service agents, gamers and anyone who needs to take calls in noisy environments.”

If the Bone Conduction campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2023. To learn more about the Bone Conduction Bluetooth headset project watch the promotional video below.

“If you do not need to call but only listen, you can remove the external microphone and switch to the in-built microphone and prevent the outside noise from distracting you. Sam&Johnny bluetooth headphones comes with bone and air conduction speakers. The built-in, nano-coated, titanium-plated air conduction speakers together with a 15.8mm large flat-plate bone conduction speaker ensure your comfort and high-quality of sound anywhere you are.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the Bluetooth headset, jump over to the official Bone Conduction crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





