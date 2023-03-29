Zone Learn headphones for kids

Logitech has this week launched its new Zone Learn, wired headsets designed for K-12 learners offering a design that is optimized for comfort, while still offering durable headphones kids can use on a daily basis. “ With a scalable fit, and built for a deeper, more sustained focus and long-term use to keep students in their learning zones.”

The kids headphones have been extensively drop tested and feature audio drivers are tuned for voice clarity and are optimized for digital learning scenarios such as lessons that involve speaking. Two variations are available, offering different listening experiences, over-ear for more noise isolation and on-ear for balanced isolation and external awareness. The headset’s rigid stowaway boom mic has a 120-degree swivel, for seamless transitions to voice based lessons.

Kids headphones

“We designed Zone Learn with a focus on audio for education applications and use cases, so learners of all levels can stay in their learning zone and stay in their world of imagination, growth and possibility without too many distractions,” said Michele Hermann, general manager and head of education solutions at Logitech. “We have decades of audio history at Logitech and we were able to bring our expertise in audio wearable devices and experience to a headset focused on K-12 learners.”

Source : Logitech





