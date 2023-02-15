EarFun Air Pro 3 LE-Audio ANC wireless earbuds $80

If you are searching for affordable active noise cancelling headphones you may be interested to know that EarFun has created a new pair of flagship TWS earbuds created to combines industry-first LE Audio technology, together with the latest Qualcomm chip offering connectivity via Bluetooth 5.3 and low-latency aptX certification. The new EarFun Air Pro 3 ANC wireless earbuds are priced at $79.99 and are now available to purchase from the official EarFun website and online retailers such as Amazon. Fitted with 11 mm Wool Composite Dynamic Drivers. Voices are heard with well-defined clarity, between the spacious bass and stellar treble response say their designers.

“Adopting next-generation Bluetooth technology, the EarFun Air Pro 3 ANC wireless earbuds feature LE Audio with the new audio codec LC3. This delivers an impressively-low power consumption, but with a significant improvement in sound quality over the common SBC codec during low-battery states. In fact, the bass response becomes guttural, powerful. The sound overall is simply superior. Paired with the QuietSmart 2.0 Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation system, the Air Pro 3 silences the outside world up to 43dB. In addition, the sound of wind shear is subdued with an Anti-Wind Noise algorithm that works every millisecond.”

Personalize Your Buds with EarFun Audio App

All-new Multi-device Connectivity

Build-in Qualcomm QCC3071 SoC with aptX adaptive Audio Tech

QuietSmart 2.0 Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation up to 43dB

Enhanced 6-mic array + cVc 8.0 tech for Superior Clarity Call Quality

Bluetooth 5.3 + Next-gen LE Audio & LC3 codec, for ultra-low power consumption and stable transmission

Premium Immersive Sound with 11mm Wool Composite Drivers

<55ms Ultra Low Latency Mode for Better Video & Gaming Experience

IPX5 Sweat & Water Resistant

45-hour Playtime: 9 Hours + 36Hours with Charging Case

Fast Charging, 10 Min Charging = 2 Hours Playtime

Wireless Charging Compatible

Intuitive Touch Control

“Whether working from home or safely driving hands-free, call quality has never been more important. You can expect less noise and super precise voice isolation with the EarFun Air Pro 3 ANC wireless earbuds enhanced 6-Microphone array supported by Qualcomm’s cVc 8.0 Echo Canceling and Noise Suppression (ECNS). Controls remain intuitive, with an all-in-touch control interface that helps you toggle calls or activate Voice Assistance. You can use the EarFun Audio App to set predefined actions.”

Source : EarFun





