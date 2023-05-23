NuPhy Carmine Cloud keycap set now in stock

Keyboard manufacturer NuPhy has today announced the availability of its new Carmine Cloud keycap set across its range of mechanical keyboards including its Field75 mechanical gaming keyboard and Halo65, Halo75, Halo96 wireless mechanical keyboards.

“Carmine cloud gets its color inspirations from the scenes of sunset on a beach, by encapsulating the varying shades and colors of sky hours before the night sets in. The violet-tinted afterglow of the blue hour transits to the rosy cloud of the nautical twilight, which melts into the orange-yellow radiance of the golden hour at the bottom. A few personalized keycaps with symbols of star, moon, cloud, bird coming back to the nest, sunset, and sailboat are included to add a bit of zing to the color cocktail.”

QX Carmine Cloud Keycaps includes a total of 143 keys, the keycap set covers NuPhy Halo65, Halo75, Halo96 and Field75, and also supports most compact mechanical keyboards.

NuPhy Carmine Cloud keycap set

“We are delighted to introduce the breathtaking “Carmine Cloud” keycap set, an artistic masterpiece designed by the incredibly talented Soda! “Carmine Cloud” is more than just a set of keycaps; it’s a work of art that combines captivating aesthetics with outstanding quality.”

Behold the key details of this remarkable creation:

– Profile : Cherry

– Material : Dye-sub PBT

– Compatibility : Ha1065/75/96 & Field75

