Nothing Phone 3 vs. iPhone 16 Plus: The ULTIMATE Speed Test!

When selecting a flagship smartphone, performance often becomes a critical factor in the decision-making process. The Nothing Phone 3, powered by the Snapdragon 8S Gen 4 chipset, 16 GB of RAM, and UFS 4.0 storage, positions itself as a strong competitor to the iPhone 16 Plus, which features Apple’s A18 chip and 8 GB of RAM. Priced at $800, the Nothing Phone 3 aims to deliver exceptional performance across key areas such as app loading, multitasking, gaming, and video exporting. In the video

PhoneBuff delves into how these two devices stack up in terms of speed and more.

Core Performance: Hardware and Optimization

The Nothing Phone 3 is equipped with the Snapdragon 8S Gen 4 chipset, a flagship processor designed to handle demanding tasks with ease. Its 16 GB of RAM and UFS 4.0 storage provide fast data access and smooth multitasking, making it a powerhouse for Android users. On the other hand, the iPhone 16 Plus relies on Apple’s A18 chip, which is renowned for its efficiency and seamless integration with iOS. While its 8 GB of RAM may seem modest in comparison, Apple’s software optimization ensures efficient resource management.

Benchmark tests reveal that the Nothing Phone 3 excels in raw computational power, particularly in tasks requiring high memory bandwidth. However, the iPhone 16 Plus uses Apple’s vertical integration to deliver consistent performance, even with lower RAM capacity. This balance between hardware and software allows the iPhone to remain competitive despite its seemingly less robust specifications.

App Loading and Multitasking: Speed vs. Efficiency

In terms of app loading speeds, the Nothing Phone 3 takes a noticeable lead. Its combination of 16 GB of RAM and UFS 4.0 storage enables faster launches, particularly for resource-intensive applications. This advantage is evident in everyday use, where the Nothing Phone 3 consistently outperforms the iPhone 16 Plus in initial app loading times.

Multitasking is another area where the Nothing Phone 3 shines. The additional RAM allows it to keep more apps active in the background, reducing the need for frequent reloads. In contrast, the iPhone 16 Plus, while efficient, occasionally closes background apps to conserve resources. This can result in slightly less fluid multitasking, especially for users who frequently switch between multiple applications.

Gaming and Video Exporting: Where the iPhone Excels

Gaming performance highlights the strengths of the iPhone 16 Plus. The A18 chip, combined with iOS optimization, delivers smoother frame rates and superior thermal management during extended gaming sessions. Popular titles like *Genshin Impact* and *Call of Duty Mobile* run with fewer frame drops on the iPhone, making it an ideal choice for gamers seeking a consistent and immersive experience.

Video exporting, another processor-intensive task, also favors the iPhone 16 Plus. Its hardware-accelerated encoding and optimized software enable it to complete exports faster than the Nothing Phone 3. While the Snapdragon 8S Gen 4 in the Nothing Phone 3 performs admirably, it struggles to match the efficiency and speed of the iPhone in these scenarios. This makes the iPhone a preferred option for users involved in media production or frequent video editing.

Everyday Usability: Finding the Right Balance

Both devices deliver a smooth and reliable experience for day-to-day tasks. The Nothing Phone 3’s fast app loading and robust multitasking capabilities make it an excellent choice for users who prioritize speed and efficiency. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Plus offers a polished and consistent experience, with seamless transitions and reliable performance across a wide range of activities.

Battery life is comparable between the two devices, with both offering a full day of use under moderate workloads. However, the iPhone’s tighter hardware-software integration gives it a slight edge in power efficiency during intensive tasks. This can be a deciding factor for users who frequently push their devices to the limit.

Making the Right Choice

The Nothing Phone 3 and iPhone 16 Plus each bring unique strengths to the table, catering to different user preferences and priorities.

Nothing Phone 3: Excels in app loading speeds, multitasking, and overall usability, making it an attractive option for Android users seeking high performance at a competitive price.

Excels in app loading speeds, multitasking, and overall usability, making it an attractive option for Android users seeking high performance at a competitive price. iPhone 16 Plus: Stands out in gaming and video exporting, offering smoother frame rates and faster processing for media-heavy tasks.

At $800, the Nothing Phone 3 delivers exceptional value, positioning itself as a formidable competitor in the flagship smartphone market. However, for users who prioritize gaming performance and media production, the iPhone 16 Plus remains a compelling choice. Ultimately, both devices offer robust performance, making sure a satisfying experience regardless of your preference.

Here is a selection of other guides from our extensive library of content you may find of interest on Snapdragon 8S Gen 4.

Source & Image Credit: PhoneBuff



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals