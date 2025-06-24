Top 10 Android Phones to Watch Out For in July 2025

As July 2025 approaches, the Android smartphone industry is buzzing with excitement. Leading manufacturers are preparing to unveil devices that promise to elevate performance, design, and user experience. The video below from Beebom provides more insights into the most anticipated smartphones of the month, highlighting their key features, technical advancements, and pricing strategies. Whether you’re a tech enthusiast or a casual user, these devices are poised to set new benchmarks in the market.

Poco F7: A Powerhouse of Performance

The Poco F7 is engineered for users who prioritize high performance and reliability. Powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, it ensures smooth multitasking and an exceptional gaming experience. Its 7,550 mAh battery supports extended usage, making it ideal for heavy users. The 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate delivers vibrant visuals and fluid responsiveness. Photography enthusiasts will appreciate its versatile camera setup, which includes a 50 MP Sony LY 600 main sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide lens, and a 20 MP front camera. Encased in a glass back with a metal frame, the Poco F7 combines durability with a sleek, modern design.

Samsung Galaxy M36: Quality on a Budget

The Samsung Galaxy M36 is designed for budget-conscious users who seek quality without compromise. Equipped with the Exynos 1380 processor, it features a 1080p AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, protected by Gorilla Glass Victus Plus for enhanced durability. While its 5,000 mAh battery is slightly smaller than its predecessor’s, it still provides dependable performance for everyday use. The camera system includes a 50 MP main sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide lens, a 2 MP macro lens, and a 13 MP front camera. With an expected price under ₹20,000, the Galaxy M36 offers excellent value in the mid-range segment.

Nothing Phone 3: Innovation Reimagined

The Nothing Phone 3 continues the brand’s tradition of unique design and innovation. Its standout feature is the Glyph Matrix technology, an evolution of the previous Glyph Interface, which enhances user interaction through customizable LED patterns. Powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor and a 5,300 mAh battery, it promises smooth performance and long-lasting power. The triple rear camera setup ensures versatile photography, while five years of OS updates make it a future-proof investment. Priced around €800 (~₹80,000), the Nothing Phone 3 is tailored for users seeking innovative technology and distinctive aesthetics.

OnePlus Nord 5 & Nord C5: Expanding the Nord Lineup

OnePlus is set to expand its popular Nord series with two new models, each catering to different user preferences.

Nord 5: This model features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor , a 144 Hz display , and dual 50 MP cameras for both main and selfie photography, making it a versatile choice for content creators.

This model features the , a , and dual for both main and selfie photography, making it a versatile choice for content creators. Nord C5: Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350, it features a massive 7,100 mAh battery and a 50 MP main camera, making sure long-lasting performance and reliable photography.

Both models come with four years of OS updates and six years of security patches, making sure long-term usability and value.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 7 & Flip 7: Foldable Excellence

Samsung continues to dominate the foldable smartphone market with the Galaxy Fold 7 and Flip 7, offering innovative design and functionality.

Galaxy Fold 7: Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor , it is Samsung’s thinnest foldable yet, measuring just 4.54 mm when unfolded. It also features a 200 MP main camera , setting a new standard for foldable photography.

Powered by the , it is Samsung’s thinnest foldable yet, measuring just when unfolded. It also features a , setting a new standard for foldable photography. Galaxy Flip 7: With a larger outer screen and the same powerful processor, this model is perfect for users who prefer a compact yet capable device.

Motorola G96 & G86 Power: Affordable and Reliable

Motorola’s G96 and G86 Power are designed to deliver affordability without sacrificing essential features.

G96: Features the Snapdragon 7S Gen 2 processor , a 6.67-inch curved P-OLED display , and a 5,500 mAh battery , making it a well-rounded choice for everyday use.

Features the , a , and a , making it a well-rounded choice for everyday use. G86 Power: Powered by the Dimensity 7300 processor, it includes a flat 1.5K P-OLED display and a 6,720 mAh battery, making sure reliable performance for extended periods.

Both models are expected to be priced under ₹20,000, making them accessible to a wide range of users.

Vivo X45 & X200 FE: Compact and Innovative

Vivo’s X45 and X200 FE highlight the brand’s commitment to innovation and portability.

X45: The thinnest foldable phone yet at just 4.1 mm , it features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor , a 6,000 mAh battery , and an IPX9 water resistance rating , making it both durable and stylish.

The thinnest foldable phone yet at just , it features the , a , and an , making it both durable and stylish. X200 FE: A rebranded Vivo S30 Pro Mini, this model offers a compact design and a 6,500 mAh battery, appealing to users who prioritize portability without compromising on performance.

Oppo Reno 14 & Reno 14 Pro: Style Meets Performance

Oppo’s Reno 14 series combines elegant design with robust performance, catering to a wide audience.

Reno 14 Pro: Powered by the Dimensity 8450 , it features a 50 MP quad-camera setup , a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display , and a 6,200 mAh battery , making it a premium choice for photography enthusiasts.

Powered by the , it features a , a , and a , making it a premium choice for photography enthusiasts. Reno 14: Offers similar features with a Dimensity 8350 processor and a 6,000 mAh battery, providing a more affordable yet capable alternative.

What to Expect in July 2025

July 2025 is shaping up to be a pivotal month for smartphone enthusiasts. From foldable innovations to high-capacity batteries and advanced camera systems, these upcoming devices cater to a diverse range of preferences and budgets. Whether you’re drawn to innovative technology or reliable affordability, the smartphones launching this month offer something for everyone. Which of these devices are you most excited about? Explore your options and stay ahead in the ever-evolving world of smartphones.

Source & Image Credit: Beebom



