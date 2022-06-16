New Samsung Wallet launches to store your IDs, payments and more

Samsung has announced that it is launching a new digital wallet called Samsung Wallet, the new service will combine both Samsung Pay and Samsung Pass.

The new Samsung Wallet will allow you to store things like digital car keys, boarding passes for flights, tickets, and much more and it can also be used to make payments with Samsung Pay.

Samsung Electronics today announced the launch of Samsung Wallet,1 a new platform that enables Galaxy users to organize digital keys, boarding passes, identification cards and more, in one, easy-to-use and secure mobile application. Samsung Wallet is protected by defense-grade security from Samsung Knox and takes advantage of an open Galaxy ecosystem by integrating with Samsung Blockchain Wallet to easily monitor cryptocurrencies and SmartThings to unlock doors.

“Samsung Wallet is bringing a new level of everyday convenience to mobile devices with a totally safe and secure environment for storing digital keys, cards and more,” said Jeanie Han, EVP and Head of Digital Life, MX Business at Samsung Electronics. “As part of our ongoing commitment to open ecosystems, we will continue to expand on the capabilities of Samsung Wallet by working closely with our trusted partners and developers.”

