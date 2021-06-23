Samsung Pay Plus offering up to 20% cashback in the UK

Samsung has announced that its Samsung Pay Plus mobile payments offering will be giving its users up to 20% cash back on purchases at a number of retailers in the UK.

Samsung has teamed up with some big brands and retailers in the UK including, Harvey Nichols, Kate Spade, Pretty Little Thing, Joules, Just Eat, Mainline Menswear, Coach and many more.

Stored in the Samsung Pay wallet, Samsung Pay+ is a digital card that simplifies spending, allowing customers to use any major UK bank card from their Samsung smartphone or smartwatch, and earn cashback along the way.

The new Samsung Pay+ cashback programme is designed to help customers earn rewards on everyday spending, with all offers tailored to the user’s spending history, meaning each customer enjoys a personalised experience and a constantly evolving set of offers. Not only that, it makes existing rewards schemes work harder,a as Samsung Pay+ works alongside any pre-existing rewards programmes already set-up on the credit or debit cards used with Samsung Pay+ – giving customers more ways to be savvy about their spending.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Pay Plus cashback over at the Samsung website at the link below.

Source Samsung

