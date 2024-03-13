New Maserati Grecale Folgore EV costs £109,950

Maserati has revealed the pricing of its new EV SUV, the Maserati Grecale Folgore, and the car starts at £109,950, and it comes with some impressive performance, which includes 550 horsepower and a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 4.1 seconds.
The car will come with a range of up to 500 km or 311 miles and it can be charged up to 80 percent in just 29 minutes and it comes with a wide range of technology, you can see more information below.
Engineered with technology from the track, destined to electrify the everyday. Maserati’s first all-electric SUV, the Grecale Folgore, is engineered with Formula E solutions for agile circuit-bred performance. From 0 to 100 in just 4.1 seconds, Grecale Folgore is lightning-quick, reaching 220 km/h to push the boundaries of sporting excellence in an SUV. It’s electric, the Maserati way.
Air slides right past its elegant contours to propel it faster and farther. With its sweeping full-electric propulsion, every single element of the Grecale Folgore was designed to maximize its aerodynamics for unparalleled performance and a charge that lasts.
You can find out more details about the new Maserati Grecale Folgore EV overt at the Maserati website at the link below, the car is now available to order and the first deliveries will start in June.
