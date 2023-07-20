New Vauxhal Corsa EV pricing revealed

Vauxhall has unveiled the pricing for its new Corsa range and the top model in the lineup is the new Vauxhall Corsa EV, there is also a range of petrol models available and pricing for the new Corsa starts at £19,625.

The new Vauxhall Corsa EV starts at £32,445 and it comes with 136 PS, the top model in the range is the new Corsa Electric Ultimate comes with 156 PS and it retails for £38,585.

The New Corsa will feature Vauxhall’s bold and pure Vizor front end across the range as well as a number of additional styling and technology improvements, while fully electric models are available with Vauxhall’s next-generation battery technology, improving both range and performance.

The Vauxhall Corsa finished 2022 as the UK’s top-selling supermini and second best-selling car overall, and topped the overall sales charts in 2021. It is also the best-selling car in its segment so far this year, while the Corsa Electric is the best-selling Small Electric Car (Electric B-Hatch), according to the latest SMMT figures. The New Corsa will look to continue the success story for Vauxhall as the brand moves towards becoming an electric-only manufacturer from 2028.

Vauxhall is now taking orders on their new Cor sa and there are a range of different models available, and the first deliveries will start in Q4 of 2023, you can find out more details at the link below.

Source Vauxhall



