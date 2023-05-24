New Vauxhall Corsa Hybrid and EV unveiled

Vauxhall has revealed its new Corsa and the car will be available in a range of hybrid models and also a new ~EV with a 255-mile range. There is a choice of two full electric powertrains, one with 136 PS and the other with 156 PS.

The new Vauxhall Corsa comes with a new design and a new range of features, including wireless smartphone charging, and LED Pixel Matrix Light, and the car will be available to order this summer.

The New Corsa will come with Vauxhall’s bold and pure Vizor front end. First seen on Mokka, Corsa is the final passenger car model to get the distinctive front end that has become the face of the brand’s latest generation of models.

The Vizor is composed of a single smooth panel that sits between the LED headlights, housing the advanced Vauxhall driver aids and safety technologies. At the centre of the panel sits the new Griffin logo.

Other updates include 17-inch alloy wheels with a new black-effect detailing, while a shark fin antenna can also be found at the rear of the vehicle – further adding to the sleek profile of the New Corsa.

The new Vauxhall Corse will go on sale in Q4 and Vauxhall will start to take orders for the car in the summer, you can find out more information about the car over at Vauxhall at the link below.

Source Vauxhall



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals