New Mac Pro and 15 inch MacBook Air expected in April

We previously heard that Apple is planning to launch a new 24-inch iMac and now we have details on a new Mac Pro and also a new 15-inch MacBook Air.

We have been hearing rumors about the new Mac Pro for some time and also recently we have heard a number of rumors about the new 15-inch MacBook Air.

According to a recent report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, we can expect both of these new devices soon, probably before the end of April. Apple will also be releasing a new 13-inch MacBook Air before the end of April as well. You can see what Mark Gurman had to say about these new Macs below.

Aside from the iMac, Apple is scheduled to launch about three new Macs between late spring and summer, I’m told. Those three models are likely to be the first 15-inch MacBook Air (codenamed J515), the first Mac Pro with homegrown Apple chips (J180) and an update to the 13-inch MacBook Air (J513).

The new Mac Pro will come with the latest M2 processor, which is expected to include the new M2 Ultra, it is not clear as yet which processors the new MacBook Air line-up will feature.

We are looking forward to finding out more details about this new range of Macs, as soon as we get some details on exactly when they will launch, we will let you know.

Source Bloomberg, MacRumors





