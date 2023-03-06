New 24 inch iMac coming this year

Apple last updated its iMac in April of 2021, according to a recent report we will see a new 24-inch iMac this year.

The news of the updated iMac comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his weekly Power On Newsletter, and he has revealed that the device will be released before the end of the year.

The new 24-inch iMac will get a new processor, the current model uses the Apple M1 processor, the exact processor for these new models is not known as yet, but it could be a yet-to-be-announced M3 processor.

We will not see this new device for at least three months, maybe longer, Apple is also planning to launch a range of new Macs this year.

This will include new models in its MacBoook range with a new larger 15-inch MacBook Air, a new 13-inch Macbook Air, and a new Mac Pro.

Apple also has a range of other new devices coming this year, this includes the new Apple Reality Pro AR/VR headset which is expected at their Worldwide Developer Conference in June, and of course the new iPhone 15 range of handsets.

Unfortunately, there are still no details on when we may see a larger iMac, Apple has yet to replace its 27-inch iMac. As soon as we get some more details on when the new iMac will launch, we will let you know.

Source Bloomberg





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals