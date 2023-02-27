15 inch MacBook Air expected in April

We have been hearing rumors about the new 15-inch MacBook Air for some time, according to a recent report, the new 15-inch MacBook Air is coming in April. Previous rumors have suggested a Q2 launch, so it looks like it will be an early Q2 launch.

The new device will apparently get a range of upgrades over the current model including the larger 15-inch display.

The existing MacBook air has a 13.6-inch display and from April. Apple with offer two models, one with a 13.6-inch display and one with a 15-inch display.

The 15-inch model will also come with the same Apple M2 processor that is used in the current model, it will also get some upgrades over the 13.6-inch model.

The new larger MacBook Air will come with a larger battery and a longer battery life, the current model lasts for up to 18 hours on a single charge. The new model could possibly come with a battery life of up to 20 hours.

The 13-inch MacBook Air features WiFi 6, and the new 15-inch model will apparently come with the new WiFu 6E. The device will also apparently come with Bluetooth 5.3.

We are looking forward to finding out more details about the new larger MacBook Air, as soon as we get some information on the exact specifications and a launch date, we will let you know.

Source MacRumors





