M2 15 inch MacBook Air expected soon

We have been hearing rumors about a new 15-inch MacBook Air for some time, according to a recent report the device will be launching soon. The last time we heard anything about the device was back in January.

The new 15-inch MacBook Air will apparently use the M2 chip that Apple uses in the current 13-inch model, this model launched last year.

The news of the device’s launch comes in a report from Digitimes who have revealed that Apple has started production of their larger MacBook Air. This apparently started after the Lunar New Year.

According to the report, the new MacBook Air will launch sometime in quarter 2 of 2023, which would mean that it will be launching between April and June.

There is also the possibility that Apple will launch an updated version of the 13-inch MacBook Air later this year or early next year with the new Apple M3 processor.

We are looking forward to finding out more information about the new 15 inch MacBook Air, the design of the device is expected to be the same as the 13-inch model.

As soon as we get some details on exactly when Apple is planning to launch their new larger MacBook Air, we will let you know.

Source Digitimes, MacRumors





