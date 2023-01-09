New 15 inch MacBook Air and new Mac Pros on the way

We were expecting Apple to release a number of new Macs this year, it looks like there is a new 15-inch MacBook Air and also some new Mac Pros coming in 2023.

The news of these new MacBooks comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his weekly newsletter, according to the report, we may not see all of the Macs we were expecting in 2023.

A 15-inch MacBook Air could be a very popular device for Apple, the current MacBook Air comes with a 13.6-inch display.

Apple is also planning to introduce some new MacBook Pros in 2023, these will apparently launch in the first half of 2023. The design of the MacBook Pro will remain the same and there will be two sizes, one with a 14-inch display and the other with a 16-inch display. The new MacBook Pro range will include M2 Pro and M2 Max processors.

We had been expecting to see a new larger iMac in 2023, either an iMac or iMac Pro, this is not expected to be released until 2024. It will most likely launch at the same time as an updated 24-inch iMac.

Apple had been working on a high-end Mac Pro with 48 CPU cores and 152 graphics cores, this model has apparently been canceled. There may be a new Mac Pro this year, it will apparently share the same design as the 2019 model and will come with an M2 Ultra processor.

We are looking forward to seeing exactly what Apple has planned for its 2023 Mac line up, as soon as we get some more details, we will let you know.

Source Bloomberg





