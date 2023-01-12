New Dragon Ball Z Kakarot DLC gameplay

Hashino-san from Bandai Namco has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to reveal more details about the new Dragon Ball Z Kakarot DLC. Embedded below are 10 minutes of gameplay from the new DLC courtesy of the PlayStation Underground team. Providing more insight into what you can expect from the action RPG in which players take on the role of Goku.

The fourth deal see which includes the additional scenario Bardock Alone Against Fate will be released tomorrow on January 13, 2023. Offering a remastered version of Dragon Ball Z Kakarot with enhanced background graphics.

“Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is based on the concept of bringing the Ultimate Goku Experience and allows players to experience as Goku in all aspects. The game includes characteristic superhuman battles from Dragon Ball, and other features such as exploring fields recreated from the Dragon Ball world, eating a huge array of food, and interacting with many other characters from Dragon Ball. “

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot DLC

“Particular emphasis is placed on recreating many famous scenes depicted in the Dragon Ball Z anime, so fans as well as those who want to experience the Dragon Ball story anew can enjoy the game. The new additional scenario to be released features Goku’s father, Bardock, as the main character. The DLC is based on the TV special Badock the Father of Goku You can experience the epic battles Bardock confronts, in order to change the cursed future of his planet, and himself.”

“Just as in the main Kakarot series, the DLC recreates famous scenes from the anime, and also depicts the lives of the Saiyans on Planet Vegeta and their relationship with Bardock’s friends, which have not been depicted in previous games until now. The new Planet Vegeta map allows players to freely explore locations such as the Frieza Army Base and Saiyan Settlements. You can also participate in various sub quests at the request of Bardock’s friends. In these sub quests, you might be able to get a glimpse of a different side of the characters.”

Source : Sony





