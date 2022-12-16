Blue Protocol free-to-play multiplayer online action RPG launches next year

Blue Protocol is as free-to-play multiplayer online action role-playing game will be launching next year and is set to launch on the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation and PC systems offering gamers an “Epic Journey Through Time“. No official release date has been set by Bandai Namco but you can expect the game to be made available sometime during 2023. As soon as more information on a Blue Protocol release date services we will keep you up to date as always. In the meantime check out the announcement trailer that premiered at the recent Game Awards 2022 event providing a quick glimpse at what you can expect from the characters, world and storyline of Blue Protocol.

Blue Protocol action RPG

“Prepare to battle for your future. The world is on the brink of destruction. You’ll need to rely on friends and strangers to help you rediscover the hero you are. In this action-packed combat MMO it’s up to you to win back the future. You are on a quest to uncover the truth about your origins. On your travels you meet people from many worlds and make new friends with whom you share your adventures. Eventually, you find yourself facing an inescapable destiny that will determine the fate of planet Regnas.”

“It doesn’t matter if you’re a beginner or an advanced player, the action-based combat system features simple controls that are customizable and able to match any playstyle. Become your ideal self: choose your facial appearance, hairstyle, clothes, accessories, weapons, and mounts for a combination that’s uniquely your personal style. Work together as a team with other players to tackle quests, fight boss battles, and engage in massive online raids against towering monsters.”

Source : Steam





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals