New Apple TV 4K gets reviewed

Apple launched its new Apple TV 4K recently, the device comes with a range of upgrades over the previous model, and the design of the design pretty much stays the same.

Now we get to find out more information about the 2022 Apple TV in a new unboxing and review video from UrAvgConsumer.

As a reminder the new Apple TV comes with some new features including support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, it is powered by an Apple A15 Bionic processor and comes with 64GB of built-in storage as standard.

The Apple TV is available in two configurations: Apple TV 4K (Wi-Fi), which offers 64GB of storage; and Apple TV 4K (Wi-Fi + Ethernet), which offers support for Gigabit Ethernet for fast networking and streaming, Thread mesh networking protocol to connect even more smart home accessories, and twice the storage for apps and games (128GB). Customers can order the Apple TV 4K with Siri Remote today at a new starting price of $129, with availability beginning Friday, November 4.

Pricing for the 2022 Apple TV starts at $129 and the device also comes with the Apple Siri Remote, it is will go on sale tomorrow the 4th of November online and in Apple retail stores.

Source & Image Credit: UrAvgConsumer



