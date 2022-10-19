New Apple TV 4K gets official

As well as the new iPad Pro and 10.9-inch iPad, Apple also unveiled their new Apple TV 4K, the new device is powered by the Apple A15 Bionic processor, which is the same processor as the iPhone 14.

The Apple TV 4K comes with support for HRD10+ and Dolby Vision and the device comes with 64GB of storage as standard.

The next generation of Apple TV 4K is an entertainment powerhouse, bringing the best video and audio capabilities to the biggest screen in the home. At the heart of the new Apple TV 4K is A15 Bionic, making the device even more powerful and energy efficient. CPU performance is now up to 50 percent faster than the previous generation, delivering greater responsiveness, faster navigation, and snappier UI animations. GPU performance is now up to 30 percent faster than the previous generation for even smoother gameplay.

Apple TV 4K now supports HDR10+, in addition to Dolby Vision, expanding rich visual quality across more TVs, producing the eye-popping details and vibrant colors intended by content creators. Users can also enjoy a home theater experience with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital 7.1, or Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound for immersive audio.2

The Apple TV 4K starts at $129 and it will be available from the 4th of November, the device comes with Apple’s Siri remote, you can find out more details at the link below.

Source Apple



