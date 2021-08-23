New Apple M1X Mac Mini to replace Intel Mac Mini this fall

Apple launch a new M1 powered Mac Mini last year, they are going to launch a completely new M1X Mac Mini with a new design and features this fall.

When the M1 Mac Mini launched last year, Apple continued to sell an Intel mac Mini along side it, this will be replaced completely this year with the new model.

The news comes in the latest Bloomberg Power On newsletter from Mark Gurman, you can see what he had to say about the new Mac Mini below.

Last fall, as part of its trio of initial Macs to transition over to Apple Silicon chips, the company updated the older Mac mini design with the M1 processor. The Mac mini is used for more basic tasks like video streaming, but many people use it as a software development machine, as a server or for their video editing needs. Apple knows that, so it kept the Intel model around. Well, expect that to go away in the next several months with a high-end, M1X Mac mini. It will have an updated design and more ports than the current model.

The new M1X Mac Mini will come with a new design which is said to be considerably smaller than the current model, we have already seen a range of renders of the device. Apple will also be launching their new 14 inch and 16 MacBook notebooks at the same time.

Apple are expected top launch their new iPhone 13 and Apple Watch in September, we are expecting the Macs at a different event which could also take place in September, but it is more likely it will be in October.

Source Bloomberg, MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals