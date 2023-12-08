New Marvell OCTEON 10 networking processors

In the rapidly evolving world of technology, Marvell Technology has once again made a significant mark with the introduction of two new OCTEON 10 data processing units (DPUs), the OCTEON 10 CN102 and OCTEON 10 CN103 networking processors. These innovative units are designed to enhance the performance and efficiency of networking equipment and firewall manufacturers, bringing server-class performance to networking devices.

The OCTEON 10 CN102 and CN103 are optimized for data and control plane applications in various devices such as routers, firewalls, 5G small cells, SD-WAN appliances, and control plane applications in top-of-rack switches and line card controllers. These units are manufactured using 5 nm process technology, showcasing the company’s commitment to staying at the forefront of technology innovation.

OCTEON 10 DPU platform

These new DPUs from Marvell Technology deliver three times the performance of the company’s current DPU solutions, a significant leap in processing power. But it’s not just about increased performance. Marvell has also managed to reduce power consumption by 50% to 25 W, a critical factor in today’s energy-conscious world. These units can serve as an offload DPU for host processors or as the primary processor in devices, offering flexibility in application.

The OCTEON 10 DPU platform, first announced in 2021, was designed to meet the growing requirements for network, storage, and security processing among various end users. It shares a common foundation of 5 nm process technology, Arm Neoverse N2 processors, hardware accelerators, industry-leading I/O, and DDR5 support, among other technologies.

Marvell's approach to the OCTEON 10 DPU platform is based on the idea that every market and customer segment deserves optimized processors. To this end, the company varies the number of CPU cores, the optimal data paths, the type and number of hardware accelerators, and other technologies to create different models optimized for specific applications, customer segments, and performance requirements. This approach allows Marvell to cater to a wide range of customer needs and applications.

Networking processors

The OCTEON 10 CN102 and CN103 are part of Marvell’s broader compute strategy to increase overall performance while holding down power and chip cost. This strategy is key to the company’s commitment to delivering high-performance, energy-efficient solutions to its customers.

Marvell’s OCTEON technology has been incorporated into platforms by carriers, equipment vendors, and other semiconductor designers. The new OCTEON 10 CN102 and CN103 continue this trend, delivering technology usually associated with hyperscale cloud data centers for accelerating network, storage, and security workloads to OEMs and enterprises.

Other OCTEON 10 DPUs include OCTEON 10 CN106, designed for cloud, enterprise, and baseband for 5G wireless networks, and OCTEON 10 Fusion CN105, optimized for the intense radio processing demands of massive MIMO and other 5G RAN tasks. These units further highlight the versatility and range of the OCTEON 10 DPU platform.

In terms of availability, the OCTEON 10 CN102 and CN103 DPUs are set to be available in production quantities in Q4 of this year and Q1 of 2024, respectively. This timeline highlights Marvell’s commitment to delivering its innovative solutions to customers in a timely manner.

The introduction of the new OCTEON 10 CN102 and CN103 DPUs by Marvell Technology marks a significant step forward in the realm of data processing units. With improved performance, reduced power consumption, and application in a wide range of devices, these units are set to bring server-class performance to networking devices, meeting and exceeding the demands of today’s technology landscape.

Source: Marvell



