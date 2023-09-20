OpenAI Red Teaming Network seeks diverse expertise

OpenAI, the company responsible for creating ChatGPT, has recently announced an open call for the OpenAI Red Teaming Network. This initiative is a significant step in the organization’s ongoing efforts to enhance the safety of its AI models. The Red Teaming Network is a crucial component of OpenAI’s iterative deployment process, with a primary focus on developing and implementing risk assessment methods for AI systems.

The Red Teaming Network has undergone a significant evolution since its inception. Initially, it was primarily used for internal adversarial testing. However, recognizing the value of diverse perspectives and expertise, OpenAI has expanded the network to include external experts. These experts collaborate with OpenAI in developing domain-specific risk taxonomies and evaluating potentially harmful capabilities in new systems.

In a bid to deepen and broaden collaborations with outside experts, OpenAI is launching a more formal effort. The goal is to make their models safer by leveraging the knowledge and experience of a community of trusted experts. These experts, who form the Red Teaming Network, are called upon based on their expertise to assist at various stages of model and product development.

The Red Teaming Network is not just about individual contributions. It also provides a platform for members to engage with each other on general red teaming practices and findings. This collaborative approach fosters a rich exchange of ideas and insights, further enhancing the effectiveness of the network.

OpenAI is actively seeking diverse expertise from around the world for the Red Teaming Network. The organization is prioritizing geographic and domain diversity to ensure a broad range of perspectives and insights. Domains of interest include, but are not limited to, cognitive science, computer science, political science, healthcare, and cybersecurity.

All members of the Red Teaming Network will be compensated for their contributions when they participate in a red teaming project. This not only recognizes the value of their expertise but also encourages active participation in the network’s activities.

Importantly, membership in the network does not restrict members from publishing their research or pursuing other opportunities. However, involvement in red teaming projects may be subject to non-disclosure agreements (NDAs), given the sensitive nature of some of the work.

The Red Teaming Network offers a unique opportunity for experts to shape the development of safer AI technologies and policies. By participating in the network, members can contribute to the ongoing evolution of AI safety practices and standards.

OpenAI will be selecting members of the network on a rolling basis until December 1, 2023. This approach ensures a continuous influx of fresh perspectives and expertise, further enhancing the effectiveness of the network.

The Red Teaming Network complements other collaborative AI safety opportunities offered by OpenAI. These include the Researcher Access Program and open-source evaluations, both of which provide additional avenues for experts to contribute to the safety of AI systems.

The OpenAI Red Teaming Network represents a significant step forward in the organization’s efforts to enhance the safety of its AI models. By leveraging the expertise of a diverse community of experts, OpenAI is well-positioned to address the complex challenges associated with AI safety.

