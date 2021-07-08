This week Gigabyte has added a new network card to their range in the form of the VISION 10G LAN network card, created to provide users with 10X faster speed than Gigabit Ethernet. “It could enhance the bandwidth of virtualization applications, the large file transfers, video editing, professional workloads, and meet the more bandwidth requires at your network infrastructure” explains Gigabyte. The network card is equipped with a PCI-Express 3.0 x4 interface to allow for fast data transfer speeds, offering transmission rates from 10MB per second up to a massive 10GB per second.

Features of the Gigabyte VISION 10 GbE LAN network interface card include a Marvell AQtion AQC113C LAN controller, 10GBASE-T specification, transmission rates of 10Gbps / 5Gbps / 2.5Gbps / 1Gbps / 100Mbps / 10Mbps, cable connectivity from CAT6A or CAT7 up to 100m in length, PCI Express 3.0 interface and a Single 10GbE LAN (RJ45) with support for Windows 10 64 bit operating system.

“VISION 10G LAN Card satisfies the excellent data transfer performance and impressive connectivity to deal with heavy workloads. Blazing-fast network access speed up your workflows and provide an immediate benefit. VISION 10G LAN Card is equipped with a single RJ45 port, offering a cost-effective and easy to install via existing copper cabling at distances up to 100 meters. It supports backward compatibility and auto-negotiation between 10Gbps, 5Gbps, 2.5Gbps, 1Gbps, 100Mbps, and 10Mbps. Furthermore, the included full-height and low-profile brackets are compatible with most installations.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet for the Gigabyte VISION 10 GbE PCI Express 3 network card, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : Gigabyte

