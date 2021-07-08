Windows 11 upgrade compatibility explained

Shortly after Microsoft officially unveiled its new operating system it unfortunately removed the Windows 11 upgrade compatibility checking application due to a number of inconsistencies which cause confusion among Windows users. More recently Microsoft has refined the required minimum hardware specifications your computer will need to upgrade to Windows 11 although these seems to have caused more confusion than it solved amongst users. Hopefully this new video created by Austin Evans will help you understand more about the confusing TPM 2.0 and TPM 1.2 compatibility issues surrounding the upgrade to Windows 11.

Microsoft has been hinting that it will be officially launching its new Windows 11 operating system later this year sometime around October 2021, although no official release date has been confirmed as yet. Microsoft has also announced that it will be allowing certain Windows 10 computers to upgrade to its latest operating system for free and this is where the confusion has started. If you would like to learn more about the Windows 11 compatibility issues and whether you’re existing PC computer will be able to upgrade, this short 10 minute video will hopefully answer many of your questions.

For more information on the latest Windows 11 operating system and the minimum system requirements your computer will need jump over to the official Microsoft website by following the link below. Microsoft has also made available a download for Windows Insiders allowing them to experience the new features, design, layout and security enhancements ahead of the official Windows 11 release date later this year. If you are not a Windows Insiders Microsoft is accepting registration, which is available from the main Microsoft site.

Source : Microsoft

