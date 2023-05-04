Dangbei Neo projector with officially licensed Netflix integration

Dangbei has this week announced that its new Neo Netflix projector is now available to preorder from online retailers such as Amazon throughout Europe and the United Kingdom priced at €749.99 or £699.99 depending on your location. The projector will be officially launched later this month on May 16, 2023 and to celebrate the upcoming launch Dangbei is offering a €50 or £50 discount off the recommended retail price.

What makes the Neo projector unique is it native and officially licensed Netflix integration enabling users to enjoy the same streaming experience from Netflix without the need for any additional devices such as set-top boxes or software. The projector even features hotkeys for three popular streaming apps – Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube making it even easier for you to watch your favorite shows, films and content.

Dangbei Neo Netflix projector

“The Neo’s compact size makes it highly versatile as it can be used either at home or when traveling, and it can even fit in a backpack. Whether it’s set up at home, in the backyard or on a camping trip, the lightweight design (3.13 lbs / 1.42 kg) makes it easy to carry around. It can literally be used anywhere, providing there is a power outlet. If there is no internet connection nearby, the Neo can still be used due to a host of other connectivity options such as Mirrorcast.”

“Small, yet stunning. The Dangbei Neo Netflix projector is powered by DLP technology, delivers high performance with FHD 1080p image, 540 ISO lumens, HDR10 & HLG, and about 90% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space. Movies, TV shows and more come to life with an impressive projection size of up to 120-inches. It is also a treat for the ears as well as the eyes, with its built-in 2x 6 W speakers and Dolby Audio certified sound, providing a truly cinematic audio-visual experience.

Source : Dangbei





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals