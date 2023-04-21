All the Light We Cannot See Netflix TV series trailer

Netflix has released a new trailer for the upcoming TV series All the Light We Cannot See, that will star Aria Mia Loberti, Mark Ruffalo, Hugh Laurie, Louis Hofmann, Lars Eidinger, Andrea Deck and Nell Sutton. The new drama series has been directed by Shawn Levy for Netflix and is based on the Anthony Doerr’s Pulitzer Prize winning novel of the same name.

The storyline follows two teenagers during the height of World War II − Marie-Laure, a blind French girl and Werner Pfennig, a German boy forced to join and fight for the Nazi Regime, watch the first trailer for the new TV series released by Netflix this week embedded below. All the Light We Cannot See TV series will premiere on the Netflix streaming service during November 2023.

All the Light We Cannot See

“Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, ALL THE LIGHT WE CANNOT SEE tells the story of the extraordinary power of human connection. Over the course of a decade, this limited series interweaves the lives of Marie-Laure Leblanc, a blind French girl taking refuge with her uncle during WWII, and Werner Pfennig, an brilliant German teenager with an expertise in radio repair. Through a shared secret connection, they find faith in humanity and the possibility of hope.”

“From Director Shawn Levy, All the Light We Cannot See stars Louis Hofmann, Lars Eidinger, Marion Bailey, with Hugh Laurie and Mark Ruffalo. And introducing newcomer Aria Mia Loberti.”

Source : YouTube





