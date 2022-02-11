Adam Project time travelling sci-fi film starring Reynolds, Ruffalo and Garner

Netflix has released a new trailer for the upcoming science-fiction time travelling film count The Adam Project. Starring Ryan Reynolds, Zoe Saldaña, Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner. The Adam Project science-fiction adventure film will premiere on the Netflix streaming service next month on March 11, 2022 and has been directed by Shawn Levy.

The story has been written by Jonathan Tropper, T.S. Nowlin, Jennifer Flackett and Mark Levin and Reynolds stars as a man who travels back in time to get help from his younger self to confront their late father.

Netflix Adam Project sci-fi film

Check out the trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the time travelling sci-fi film set to premiere on Netflix next month. Earlier this month Netflix unveiled over 70 new movies that will be premiering on the Netflix streaming service later this year jump over to our previous article to learn more and see a quick peek of what you can enjoy on Netflix during 2022.

“There’s a great big world of new stories waiting to be discovered. This year the Netflix Film universe is expanding with brand new comedies, action-thrillers, mysteries, dramas, sequels and more…dropping every single week. From laughs to tears to heart-pounding, adrenaline-pumping, edge-of-your-seat suspense, there’s a movie for every mood. So turn the lights off and turn Netflix on because in here, every night is movie night.”

“After accidentally crash-landing in 2022, time-traveling fighter pilot Adam Reed teams up with his 12-year-old self on a mission to save the future.”

Source : Netflix

